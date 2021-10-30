Alabama files lawsuit against COVID vaccine mandate for federal workers

Alabama officially filed a lawsuit against President Joe Biden's COVID vaccine mandate for federal contractors on Friday.

President Biden says the mandate will help put an end to the pandemic. However, Attorney General Steve Marshall says the mandate overreaches.

"Biden has again demonstrated open disdain for the rule of law in seizing power Congress never gave him. And all to impose a mandate that threatens to further wreck our economy and people’s lives by denying countless workers the ability to feed their families simply for daring to oppose this get-jabbed-or-get-fired dictate,” Attorney General Steve Marshall said. "“I will vigorously oppose this deceitful attempt by Biden to strong-arm the State of Alabama and its people."

Marshall says the Biden administration notified several state agencies and institutions that they fell under the federal COVID vaccine mandate within the last 10 days.

"This order was strategically designed with an unreasonable timetable to exert maximum coercive pressure on states—such that they are faced with either vaccinating a large percentage of their public and private workforces in a matter of weeks, or else they are barred from contracting with the federal government," Marshall said.

This lawsuit comes as some ULA employees in Decatur were fired for not getting their first COVID shot by Friday's deadline.

Six other states joined Alabama in this lawsuit including Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia. However, a total of 19 states are suing the Biden administration for its vaccine mandate for federal contractors.