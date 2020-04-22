Alabama, federal task force created to investigate crimes related to coronavirus

A state and federal task force has been created to investigate financial crimes related to the coronavirus pandemic, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced on Wednesday.

The task force is made up of state and federal agencies and will be a subcommittee of the Economic Crime Alliance of Alabama.

Marshall says some of the crimes that will be investigated are stimulus payment fraud, personal protective equipment fraud, coronavirus testing and treatment fraud, fake charities related to coronavirus, price gouging, hoarding of personal protective equipment and fraud targeting the elderly.

Complaints of crimes related to coronavirus can be emailed to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office at ReportCovid19Crime@AlabamaAg.Gov.

The task force includes the Alabama Attorney General’s Office, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Alabama Department of Labor, the Alabama Securities Commission, the Alabama State Banking Department, the Alabama Department of Revenue, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Secret Service, the U.S. Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. Postal Service, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of Inspector General, the U.S. Social Security Administration and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.