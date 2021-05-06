Alabama, federal health leaders say vaccinations are key to sharp decline in coronavirus cases by summertime

State and federal health leaders see some optimism in the fight against coronavirus.

That’s because the CDC says we could see a sharp decline in coronavirus cases by July.

Getting cases down and keeping them there will largely be dependent on continuing to vaccinate people in Alabama, according to Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Around 1.5 million people in the state have gotten one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, including Daquan Jackson.

"It's a Russian roulette dealing with this disease, and I did not want to contribute to this viral outbreak, so I decided to do my part," said Jackson.

Seeing people around him get the virus also made him want to get vaccinated.

"I have had friends and family who have caught it. I've lost a niece to COVID-19 a couple months ago," said Jackson.

Thousands more are getting vaccinated, but Dr. Karen Landers says we have a ways to go.

"Right now, if we look at North Alabama, we see for example that Madison County is about 42% of people have received a single dose, so that's good," said Landers.

Madison County is one of just two counties in North Alabama where 40% of people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

"So, we've got a way to go. It's May and we've got a way to go to get where we need to be in Alabama. Can we do it? Yes," said Dr. Landers.

The more people that get vaccinated, the closer Alabama will be to seeing cases rapidly decline.

"I do look forward to...for things to get back to normal, no matter how long it takes," said Jackson.

Landers is urging people to get vaccinated so we can all stay healthy and have fewer coronavirus cases in our community.