Clear

Alabama doctors say we shouldn't relax with coronavirus precautions just yet

The state is seeing an increase in positive coronavirus cases and a slight, but unusual uptick in influenza-like symptoms in people.

Posted: Apr 30, 2021 10:03 PM
Updated: Apr 30, 2021 10:08 PM
Posted By: Alexis Scott

It's now been 3 weeks since Alabama's statewide mask mandate expired.

The state health department is still​ seeing an increase in positive coronavirus cases and people sick with flu-like symptoms.

We spoke with two doctors in the state and they both say the governor ended the mask mandate knowing that Alabamians would be smart and still social distance and wear masks when required.

But the relaxation and the amount of folks getting vaccinated are causing a slight issue right now.

"I think people are tired of COVID. We're all tired of COVID. But we're not where we need to be in terms of the number of persons vaccinated in the state of Alabama in order to relax our mitigation standards," said Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Landers said the vaccination effort in people 65 and older is above 66%. That number drastically drops for people between the ages of 16 to 54, at only 25%.

She said this number shows a bigger push is needed for the largest age group to continue getting vaccinated and said this is one reason we're seeing an increase in cases.

"Only 1 in 5 are fully protected with that vaccine and as you see, relaxations in public health measures like masking and you see more individuals gathering indoors without their masks. It may make sense with seeing community transmission here in our state," said Dr. Ellen Eaton.

Eaton is a professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and she says we're currently seeing about 6% increase in positive cases.

Another reason for the increase is because after the CDC announced fully​​ vaccinated people don't need to wear a mask unless in small groups outside​, most people ignored it.

Eaton said when the statewide mask mandate ended, people just didn't pay attention at all.

"If people prematurely apply those guidelines to themselves, and they're not vaccinated, we could potentially worsen things and see some increases in spread in our community," said Eaton.

Both Landers and Eaton say with summer right around the corner, getting your flu shot and COVID vaccine, and making sure to be proactive​​ instead of reactive is key when it comes to this deadly virus.

Even though you may think you have beat COVID, doctors say there are still lasting effects.

"There are a number of people that still have symptoms of COVID long after they have resolved their acute illness. So the be it protection is really is to prevent yourself from getting COVID," said Landers.

The way to do that is by getting vaccinated and making sure to closely​ pay attention to the CDC guidelines.

Landers knows there's a lot and sometimes, they may be confusing, but to make it as simple as possible. Still wear your mask while in close proximity to others, get vaccinated and don’t let your guard down, she said.

Eaton also told WAAY 31 the state is seeing an unusual increase of influenza-like symptoms in patients over the last few weeks. She says it's not normal because we should only see flu and cold-like cases during the winter months, which could indicate we may see early cases of COVID.

"It is unlikely for us to have had historical low flu activity over the last winter months and now see an uptick. So, what the concern is from public health experts is that these increasing cases of flu-like activity may actually be new coronavirus cases again because only 1 in 5 Alabamians are fully vaccinated," she said.

Right now, Eaton says she's unsure if we'll have a major surge in cases over the summer, but it all depends on if we stay on top of masking and everyone getting vaccinated if they're eligible to do so.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 56°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 527513

Reported Deaths: 10887
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson760731514
Mobile40731804
Madison34452498
Tuscaloosa25577449
Montgomery24213583
Shelby23318246
Baldwin20921305
Lee15773168
Calhoun14432312
Morgan14218277
Etowah13757352
Marshall12129221
Houston10482280
Elmore9995205
Limestone9914150
Cullman9586192
St. Clair9553237
Lauderdale9367236
DeKalb8795184
Talladega8149175
Walker7199278
Autauga6897107
Jackson6790110
Blount6607135
Colbert6274134
Coffee5477115
Dale4800111
Russell436838
Franklin423082
Chilton4218111
Covington4104116
Tallapoosa3981149
Escambia392175
Chambers3540121
Dallas3526150
Clarke350160
Marion3087100
Pike308477
Lawrence299097
Winston273272
Bibb259363
Marengo248164
Geneva246675
Pickens233459
Barbour229956
Hale220675
Butler215169
Fayette211762
Henry187944
Cherokee183545
Randolph178941
Monroe175340
Washington166539
Macon158549
Clay152956
Crenshaw151357
Cleburne148241
Lamar140634
Lowndes138553
Wilcox126227
Bullock122740
Conecuh109828
Perry107526
Coosa106328
Sumter103832
Greene92134
Choctaw60024
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 846472

Reported Deaths: 12188
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby946001609
Davidson88914931
Knox50320633
Hamilton43908491
Rutherford42776427
Williamson27833217
Sumner23814347
Montgomery20049224
Wilson18693232
Out of TN1820697
Unassigned16947134
Sullivan16566290
Blount15362193
Bradley14899149
Washington14459245
Maury13377171
Sevier13295175
Putnam11310174
Madison11078241
Robertson9714131
Anderson8724172
Hamblen8573172
Greene7822153
Tipton7294101
Coffee6886121
Dickson6811109
Cumberland6678128
Carter6572156
Bedford6491129
Gibson6488145
McMinn645698
Roane6242104
Jefferson6150125
Loudon607669
Hawkins5949107
Lawrence587586
Monroe580395
Warren553881
Dyer5404105
Franklin513190
Fayette500076
Obion452696
Cheatham452355
Cocke447998
Lincoln434162
Rhea432975
Marshall415958
Campbell413263
Weakley407464
Giles397599
Henderson376876
Macon360678
White360169
Carroll359883
Hardin355466
Hardeman350064
Lauderdale317044
Claiborne316073
Henry315675
Marion311947
Scott309945
Overton299861
Wayne294635
Hickman283046
McNairy280354
DeKalb278054
Smith276339
Haywood269561
Grainger261249
Trousdale249622
Morgan248239
Fentress240747
Johnson237638
Chester212851
Bledsoe211811
Polk205024
Crockett202148
Unicoi200949
Cannon190831
Union188934
Grundy178834
Humphreys177722
Lake170126
Sequatchie168629
Benton165440
Decatur158039
Lewis157726
Meigs137725
Stewart131828
Jackson131535
Clay110031
Houston108833
Perry106128
Moore100817
Van Buren84323
Pickett75924
Hancock57712

Most Popular Stories

Community Events