Alabama creates reimbursement form for coronavirus-related expenses

Gov. Kay Ivey announced the creation of a Coronavirus Relief Fund Expenditure Request Form on Thursday.

People can submit the form for reimbursement of expenses related to coronavirus.

“I encourage anyone to submit your ideas on how our portion of the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund monies should be spent - anything that falls within the guidelines will be considered,” Ivey said.

This is available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act. It provided Alabama with roughly $1.8 billion in relief.

Information will be processed by the governor’s office.

You can find the form here.