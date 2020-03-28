Clear
Alabama coronavirus spread on similar pace with Tennessee, Louisiana based on last three days

Data compiled from the health departments in each state.
From March 26 through March 28, Alabama saw a roughly 44 percent increase in its number of positive cases.

Posted: Mar 28, 2020 11:17 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

As the coronavirus continues to spread around the country, it's spreading at varying rates across the Southeast. 

But despite a difference in the number of cases, when looking over the last few days, the rate that the virus is spreading in Alabama is comparable to some of its neighboring states, when examining the number of cases over the past few days.

From Thursday, March 26, and Saturday, March 28, Alabama saw about a 44 percent increase in its number of confirmed coronavirus cases. The number jumped from 501 up to 720 by the end of Saturday.

For the same period, Louisiana saw roughly the same rate of spread in its cases, going from 2,305 on Thursday up to 3,315 by the end of Saturday.

Tennessee and Georgia were slightly below and slightly above that rate of change. Tennessee had a 43 percent increase over those three days, going from 957 cases up to 1,373. Georgia's rate of spread was an increase of about 48 percent, from 1,643 to 2,446.

Florida has the largest number of cases right now in the Southeast with 4,038 at the end of Saturday. It shot up about 71 percent from its Thursday total of 2,355 cases.

The biggest change came from the state with the fewest number of cases by Saturday: Mississippi. That state only has 663 cases, but saw a 76 percent increase from it's Thursday total of 377.

Here is the current number of people who have died as a result of the coronavirus, according to each state's health department:

  • Alabama - 3
  • Florida - 56
  • Georgia - 79
  • Louisiana - 137
  • Mississippi - 13
  • Tennessee - 6

