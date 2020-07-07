Alabama coronavirus hospitalizations top 1,000 as doctors urge masks

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The number of coronavirus patients in Alabama hospitals rose to more than 1,000 as health officials continued to urge people to take precautions amid an uptick in cases.

Alabama on Thursday saw the highest number of cases reported in one day, at 1,700, and on Monday had more than 1,000 people hospitalized with coronavirus, the highest number since the pandemic began.

State Health Officer Scott Harris said he is concerned about what the next few weeks will bring.

Dr. Don Williamson, the former state health officer who now heads the Alabama Hospital Association, said hospitals are managing, but the trends are concerning.