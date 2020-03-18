Number of Alabama coronavirus cases increases to 51

Clear
There are now 51 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 4:15 PM
Updated: Mar 18, 2020 4:18 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The updates were posted to the ADPH website Wednesday afternoon.

It shows one case in Baldwin County, one in Calhoun, four in Elmore, eight in Lee, 25 in Jefferson, one in Limestone, one in Madison, two in Montgomery, four in Shelby, one in St. Clair and three in Tuscaloosa.

ADPH officials state that so far, no deaths related to coronavirus have been confirmed.

