As of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, there are 31,624 total cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama.

That’s according to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s dashboard for coronavirus data.

Wednesday’s number increased 954 cases from Tuesday’s 30,670.

At the same time on Wednesday, there are 879 coronavirus deaths confirmed in the state, and 15,974 presumed recoveries.

There have been 9,181 new coronavirus cases confirmed in the last 14 days.

