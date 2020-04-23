Alabama changes how it classifies coronavirus deaths

The Alabama Department of Public Health has changed how it classifies coronavirus deaths.

The department says last week, the CDC's National Vital Statistics System updated guidance about reporting coronavirus-related deaths. The criteria now include people with a positive coronavirus laboratory test who died and those whose death certificates list coronavirus as the cause of death.

Previously, the state counted reported deaths and confirmed deaths. Now, all deaths are termed “COVID 19 deaths.”

According to the state, the numbers moved closer to the reported death count and cases increased in some counties during this update. It says most of these changes are due to cases that died but weren’t previously marked as being from coronavirus.

The department says upon review, at times, deaths were counted more than once and, in one instance, a case was in the “reported deaths” that was not deceased.