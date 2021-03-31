Alabama attorney general files lawsuit against COVID Relief Law

President Joe Biden's American Rescue plan, or the COVID relief law, is facing a lawsuit that calls it unconstitutional.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall led a 13-state lawsuit against the Biden administration. He says there's a provision in the plan that bans states from cutting taxes for years.

“This federal tax mandate is an unprecedented and unconstitutional assault on state sovereignty by the federal government."

Similar lawsuits have also been filed in Arizona, Missouri, and Ohio.

Marshall says he and 20 other state attorneys general sent a letter to the US Treasury Secretary. They got an ambiguous response that contradicted what the principal proponent of the federal tax mandate expected the provision to be.