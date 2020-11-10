Alabama at LSU football game postponed due to coronavirus

The Alabama at LSU football game scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14, is postponed due to coronavirus.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, the university said there is “a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the LSU program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.”

The SEC is working to reschedule the game.

“While it is unfortunate to have multiple postponements in the same week, we began the season with the understanding interruptions to the schedule were possible and we have remained focused throughout the season on the health of everyone around our programs,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “We must remain vigilant, within our programs and in our communities, to prevent the spread of the virus and to manage activities that contribute to these interruptions.”

“Per the SEC, because LSU has a game tentatively scheduled for December 12, the opportunity to reschedule the Alabama at LSU game will need to be evaluated. The rescheduling of games on the remaining SEC football schedule may include December 19 as a playing date,” Tuesday’s announcement goes on to say.