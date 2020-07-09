Alabama adds more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases; total at 48,588

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 48,588 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March. That's an increase of 2,164 cases from Wednesday.

The department says 14,838 cases have been confirmed in the last 14 days. It also says there are 25,783 presumed recoveries in the state.

The state reports 33 new hospitalizations since Wednesday, bringing the total number of hospitalizations since March 13 to 3,039. It also confirmed 10 more coronavirus deaths, bringing the state total to 1,042.

You can find the amount of coronavirus cases for North Alabama counties, the number of cases added in the last 14 days and how many coronavirus deaths are confirmed below. You can find data for all counties in the state here.

Madison County: 1,907 total cases/ 1,089 new cases in last 14 days/ 8 deaths

Morgan County: 1,220 total cases/ 361 new cases in last 14 days/ 5 deaths

Limestone County: 574 total cases/ 256 new cases in last 14 days/ 1 death

Lawrence County: 117 total cases/ 33 new cases in last 14 days/ 0 deaths

Marshall County: 1,866 total cases/ 601 new cases in last 14 days/ 11 deaths

DeKalb County: 841 total cases/ 357 new cases in last 14 days/ 6 deaths

Jackson County: 374 total cases/ 196 new cases in last 14 days/ 2 deaths

Lauderdale County: 537 total cases/ 205 new cases in last 14 days/ 6 deaths

Colbert County: 465 total cases/ 142 new cases in last 14 days/ 6 deaths

Franklin County: 922 total cases/ 110 new cases in last 14 days/ 16 deaths

TAP HERE for more information on the coronavirus