Alabama adds 981 new coronavirus cases; 133,433 cases confirmed since March

As of 11 a.m. Sept. 24, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 133,433 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March. That's an increase of 981 cases from Wednesday.

The department says there are 64,583 presumed recoveries in the state.

The state reports the total number of hospitalizations since March 13 is 16,698. The total number of coronavirus deaths in the state is 2,349, an increase of 14 deaths since Wednesday.

You can find the amount of coronavirus cases for North Alabama counties and how many coronavirus deaths are confirmed below. You can find data for all counties in the state here.

Madison County: 7,383 total cases 71 deaths

Morgan County: 3,128 total cases/ 27 deaths

Limestone County: 1,995 total cases/ 19 deaths

Lawrence County: 590 total cases/ 22 deaths

Marshall County: 3,697 total cases/ 43 deaths

DeKalb County: 2,261 total cases/ 18 deaths

Jackson County: 1,473 total cases/ 9 deaths

Lauderdale County: 1,640 total cases/ 31 deaths

Colbert County: 1,599 total cases/ 25 deaths

Franklin County: 1,722 total cases/ 29 deaths

