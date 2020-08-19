Alabama adds 969 new coronavirus cases; total at 106,784

As of 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 106,784 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March. That's an increase of 969 cases from Tuesday.

In an update to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m., the amount of coronavirus cases and deaths in the state were showing as more than double what was reported on Tuesday. The Alabama Department of Public Health said this was due to a technical issue. The dashboard showed the correct update around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday.

The department says there are 41,523 presumed recoveries in the state.

The state reports the total number of hospitalizations since March 13 is 13,080. The total number of coronavirus deaths in the state is 1,876, an increase of 9 deaths from Tuesday.

You can find the amount of coronavirus cases for North Alabama counties, the number of cases added in the last 14 days and how many coronavirus deaths are confirmed below. You can find data for all counties in the state here.

Madison County: 5,769 total cases/ 647 new cases in last 14 days/ 38 deaths

Morgan County: 2,577 total cases/ 307 new cases in last 14 days/ 22 deaths

Limestone County: 1,492 total cases/ 265 new cases in last 14 days/ 13 deaths

Lawrence County: 379 total cases/ 54 new cases in last 14 days/ 3 deaths

Marshall County: 3,323 total cases/ 322 new cases in last 14 days/ 38 deaths

DeKalb County: 1,944 total cases/ 223 new cases in last 14 days/ 14 deaths

Jackson County: 1,165 total cases/ 275 new cases in last 14 days/ 5 deaths

Lauderdale County: 1,278 total cases/ 167 new cases in last 14 days/ 21 deaths

Colbert County: 1,304 total cases/ 182 new cases in last 14 days/ 18 deaths

Franklin County: 1,383 total cases/ 168 new cases in last 14 days/ 22 deaths

