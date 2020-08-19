Clear
Alabama adds 969 new coronavirus cases; total at 106,784

Posted: Aug 19, 2020 10:57 AM
Updated: Aug 19, 2020 11:26 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

As of 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 106,784 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March. That's an increase of 969 cases from Tuesday.

In an update to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m., the amount of coronavirus cases and deaths in the state were showing as more than double what was reported on Tuesday. The Alabama Department of Public Health said this was due to a technical issue. The dashboard showed the correct update around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday. 

The department says there are 41,523 presumed recoveries in the state.

The state reports the total number of hospitalizations since March 13 is 13,080. The total number of coronavirus deaths in the state is 1,876, an increase of 9 deaths from Tuesday.

You can find the amount of coronavirus cases for North Alabama counties, the number of cases added in the last 14 days and how many coronavirus deaths are confirmed below. You can find data for all counties in the state here

Madison County: 5,769 total cases/ 647 new cases in last 14 days/ 38 deaths

Morgan County: 2,577 total cases/ 307 new cases in last 14 days/ 22 deaths

Limestone County: 1,492 total cases/ 265 new cases in last 14 days/ 13 deaths

Lawrence County: 379 total cases/ 54 new cases in last 14 days/ 3 deaths

Marshall County: 3,323 total cases/ 322 new cases in last 14 days/ 38 deaths

DeKalb County: 1,944 total cases/ 223 new cases in last 14 days/ 14 deaths

Jackson County: 1,165 total cases/ 275 new cases in last 14 days/ 5 deaths

Lauderdale County: 1,278 total cases/ 167 new cases in last 14 days/ 21 deaths

Colbert County: 1,304 total cases/ 182 new cases in last 14 days/ 18 deaths

Franklin County: 1,383 total cases/ 168 new cases in last 14 days/ 22 deaths

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 106784

Reported Deaths: 1876
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson14198264
Mobile11138229
Montgomery7226153
Madison577338
Unassigned454669
Tuscaloosa452485
Baldwin390630
Shelby353838
Marshall331738
Lee286147
Morgan255522
Etowah233636
Calhoun198223
DeKalb193214
Elmore183740
Walker164567
Houston154013
Limestone147313
Russell14532
St. Clair144222
Franklin137322
Dallas136825
Cullman130312
Colbert130018
Lauderdale126921
Autauga123522
Talladega117015
Jackson11565
Escambia112617
Tallapoosa90279
Dale89030
Blount8875
Chilton8809
Chambers85938
Coffee8476
Clarke83910
Butler79636
Covington78622
Pike7317
Marion61927
Barbour6066
Marengo59117
Lowndes58524
Bullock50413
Hale49826
Winston48411
Bibb4765
Washington47513
Perry4594
Wilcox45610
Pickens44310
Monroe4346
Randolph41611
Conecuh40810
Sumter37919
Lawrence3773
Macon35515
Crenshaw3539
Cherokee3138
Clay3105
Choctaw29712
Geneva2972
Henry2783
Greene26113
Fayette2476
Lamar2472
Cleburne1481
Coosa1063
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 135770

Reported Deaths: 1424
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby24905340
Davidson22190231
Rutherford717961
Hamilton699561
Knox534943
Williamson393227
Sumner366577
Unassigned31574
Out of TN298222
Wilson252626
Bradley219216
Montgomery218218
Sevier206010
Putnam195921
Robertson165022
Trousdale15876
Blount154215
Hamblen151216
Washington14763
Maury144911
Madison141427
Tipton127412
Sullivan121219
Hardeman109119
Bedford98912
Macon86913
Gibson84610
Loudon8193
Lake8051
Dickson7944
Anderson7786
Fayette76610
Bledsoe7522
Dyer7519
Henderson7164
Obion6874
Cheatham6569
Lawrence6558
Jefferson6524
Carter6489
Weakley6377
Coffee6304
Warren6296
Greene6279
McMinn62720
Haywood6258
Cumberland5987
Rhea5892
Hawkins58510
Lauderdale5729
Cocke5605
Roane5452
Monroe52610
Hardin5258
Smith4804
McNairy4377
Giles41614
Carroll4116
DeKalb3942
Franklin3844
Marshall3734
Johnson3531
Lincoln3511
White3496
Henry3361
Claiborne3151
Crockett3138
Hickman3091
Chester2902
Overton2881
Polk2819
Campbell2792
Marion2625
Decatur2473
Wayne2382
Grainger2281
Benton1902
Unicoi1840
Union1840
Cannon1650
Jackson1561
Morgan1481
Humphreys1453
Scott1432
Grundy1332
Sequatchie1281
Fentress1270
Meigs1211
Clay920
Lewis921
Perry920
Stewart850
Hancock842
Moore770
Houston670
Van Buren460
Pickett391

