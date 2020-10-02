Alabama adds 827 new coronavirus cases; 138,989 cases confirmed since March

As of 9:45 a.m. Oct. 2, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 138,989 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March. That's an increase of 827 cases from Thursday.

The department says there are 67,948 presumed recoveries in the state.

The state reports the total number of hospitalizations since March 13 is 17,346. The total number of confirmed coronavirus deaths in the state is 2,409, an increase of four from Thursday.

You can find the amount of coronavirus cases that have been confirmed in North Alabama counties, the number of cases added in the last 14 days and how many coronavirus deaths are confirmed below. You can find data for all counties in the state here.

Madison County: 8,125 total cases/ 1,057 new cases in last 14 days/ 78 deaths

Morgan County: 3,389 total cases/ 370 new cases in last 14 days/ 30 deaths

Limestone County: 2,202 total cases/ 327 new cases in last 14 days/ 22 deaths

Lawrence County: 647 total cases/ 90 new cases in last 14 days/ 26 deaths

Marshall County: 4,004 total cases/ 431 new cases in last 14 days/ 45 deaths

DeKalb County: 2,508 total cases/ 311 new cases in last 14 days/ 21 deaths

Jackson County: 1,651 total cases/ 241 new cases in last 14 days/ 12 deaths

Lauderdale County: 1,787 total cases/ 212 new cases in last 14 days/ 37 deaths

Colbert County: 1,707 total cases/ 161 new cases in last 14 days/ 26 deaths

Franklin County: 1,819 total cases/ 119 new cases in last 14 days/ 30 deaths

