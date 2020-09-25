Alabama adds 798 new coronavirus cases; 134,231 cases confirmed since March

As of 11:45 a.m. Sept. 25, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 134,231 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March. That's an increase of 798 cases from Thursday.

The department says there are 64,583 presumed recoveries in the state.

The state reports the total number of hospitalizations since March 13 is 16,778. The total number of coronavirus deaths in the state is 2,357, an increase of 8 deaths since Thursday.

You can find the amount of coronavirus cases for North Alabama counties and how many coronavirus deaths are confirmed below. You can find data for all counties in the state here.

Madison County: 7,820 total cases 78 deaths

Morgan County: 3,273 total cases/ 28 deaths

Limestone County: 2,088 total cases/ 20 deaths

Lawrence County: 616 total cases/ 23 deaths

Marshall County: 3,933 total cases/ 43 deaths

DeKalb County: 2,406 total cases/ 20 deaths

Jackson County: 1,560 total cases/ 11 deaths

Lauderdale County: 1,698 total cases/ 33 deaths

Colbert County: 1,641 total cases/ 26 deaths

Franklin County: 1,767 total cases/ 29 deaths

