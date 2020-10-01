Alabama adds 598 new coronavirus cases; 138,162 cases confirmed since March

As of 8:30 a.m. Oct. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 138,162 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March. That's an increase of 598 cases from Wednesday.

The department says there are 67,948 presumed recoveries in the state.

The state reports the total number of hospitalizations since March 13 is 17,257. The total number of confirmed coronavirus deaths in the state is 2,405, an increase of six from Wednesday.

You can find the amount of coronavirus cases that have been confirmed in North Alabama counties, the number of cases added in the last 14 days and how many coronavirus deaths are confirmed below. You can find data for all counties in the state here.

Madison County: 8,056 total cases/ 1,041 new cases in last 14 days/ 78 deaths

Morgan County: 3,362 total cases/ 356 new cases in last 14 days/ 29 deaths

Limestone County: 2,174 total cases/ 318 new cases in last 14 days/ 20 deaths

Lawrence County: 644 total cases/ 89 new cases in last 14 days/ 25 deaths

Marshall County: 3,995 total cases/ 428 new cases in last 14 days/ 46 deaths

DeKalb County: 2,481 total cases/ 306 new cases in last 14 days/ 21 deaths

Jackson County: 1,624 total cases/ 233 new cases in last 14 days/ 12 deaths

Lauderdale County: 1,772 total cases/ 218 new cases in last 14 days/ 34 deaths

Colbert County: 1,696 total cases/ 159 new cases in last 14 days/ 26 deaths

Franklin County: 1,808 total cases/ 116 new cases in last 14 days/ 30 deaths

TAP HERE for more information on the coronavirus

