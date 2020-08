Alabama adds 536 new coronavirus cases; total at 99,926

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 99,926 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March. That's an increase of 536 cases from Monday.

The department says there are 37,923 presumed recoveries in the state.

The state reports the total number of hospitalizations since March 13 is 12,070. The total number of coronavirus deaths in the state is 1,781, an increase of 48 deaths from Monday.

You can find the amount of coronavirus cases for North Alabama counties, the number of cases added in the last 14 days and how many coronavirus deaths are confirmed below. You can find data for all counties in the state here.

Madison County: 5,469 total cases/ 1,024 new cases in last 14 days/ 34 deaths

Morgan County: 2,418 total cases/ 420 new cases in last 14 days/ 19 deaths

Limestone County: 1,359 total cases/ 312 new cases in last 14 days/ 13 deaths

Lawrence County: 354 total cases/ 93 new cases in last 14 days/ 2 deaths

Marshall County: 3,194 total cases/ 479 new cases in last 14 days/ 38 deaths

DeKalb County: 1,834 total cases/ 311 new cases in last 14 days/ 14 deaths

Jackson County: 1,026 total cases/ 357 new cases in last 14 days/ 4 deaths

Lauderdale County: 1,190 total cases/ 262 new cases in last 14 days/ 20 deaths

Colbert County: 1,215 total cases/ 284 new cases in last 14 days/ 17 deaths

Franklin County: 1,297 total cases/ 192 new cases in last 14 days/ 22 deaths

TAP HERE for more information on the coronavirus