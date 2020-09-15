Alabama adds 514 new coronavirus cases; 126,813 cases confirmed since March

As of 11 a.m. Sept. 15, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 126,813 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March. That's an increase of 514 cases from Monday.

The department says there are 54,223 presumed recoveries in the state.

The state reports the total number of hospitalizations since March 13 is 15,756. The total number of coronavirus deaths in the state is 2,253, an increase of 32 deaths since Monday.

You can find the amount of coronavirus cases for North Alabama counties and how many coronavirus deaths are confirmed below. You can find data for all counties in the state here.

Madison County: 6,899 total cases/ 65 deaths

Morgan County: 2,984 total cases/ 24 deaths

Limestone County: 1,832 total cases/ 18 deaths

Lawrence County: 546 total cases/ 20 deaths

Marshall County: 3,558 total cases/ 41 deaths

DeKalb County: 2,160 total cases/ 17 deaths

Jackson County: 1,365 total cases/ 8 deaths

Lauderdale County: 1,539 total cases/ 30 deaths

Colbert County: 1,524 total cases/ 23 deaths

Franklin County: 1,663 total cases/ 28 deaths

