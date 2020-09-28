Alabama adds 501 new coronavirus cases; 136,055 cases confirmed since March

As of 9:15 a.m. Sept. 28, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 136,055 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March. That's an increase of 501 cases from Sunday.

The department says there are 64,583 presumed recoveries in the state.

The state reports the total number of hospitalizations since March 13 is 16,852. The total number of coronavirus deaths in the state is 2,364, which is the same number reported on Sunday.

You can find the amount of coronavirus cases that have been confirmed in North Alabama counties and how many coronavirus deaths are confirmed below. You can find data for all counties in the state here.

Madison County: 7,978 total cases 78 deaths

Morgan County: 3,327 total cases/ 28 deaths

Limestone County: 2,135 total cases/ 20 deaths

Lawrence County: 628 total cases/ 23 deaths

Marshall County: 3,967 total cases/ 43 deaths

DeKalb County: 2,435 total cases/ 21 deaths

Jackson County: 1,589 total cases/ 11 deaths

Lauderdale County: 1,740 total cases/ 33 deaths

Colbert County: 1,675 total cases/ 26 deaths

Franklin County: 1,790 total cases/ 29 deaths

