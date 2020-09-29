Alabama adds 494 new coronavirus cases; 136,549 cases confirmed since March

As of 8:45 a.m. Sept. 29, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 136,549 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March. That's an increase of 494 cases from Monday.

The department says there are 64,583 presumed recoveries in the state.

The state reports the total number of hospitalizations since March 13 is 17,091. The total number of confirmed coronavirus deaths in the state is 2,378, an increase of 14 from Monday.

You can find the amount of coronavirus cases that have been confirmed in North Alabama counties, the number of cases added in the last 14 days and how many coronavirus deaths are confirmed below. You can find data for all counties in the state here.

Madison County: 7,981 total cases/ 1,082 new cases in last 14 days/ 79 deaths

Morgan County: 3,334 total cases/ 350 new cases in last 14 days/ 28 deaths

Limestone County: 2,144 total cases/ 312 new cases in last 14 days/ 20 deaths

Lawrence County: 634 total cases/ 88 new cases in last 14 days/ 25 deaths

Marshall County: 3,975 total cases/ 417 new cases in last 14 days/ 43 deaths

DeKalb County: 2,443 total cases/ 283 new cases in last 14 days/ 21 deaths

Jackson County: 1,597 total cases/ 232 new cases in last 14 days/ 12 deaths

Lauderdale County: 1,751 total cases/ 212 new cases in last 14 days/ 33 deaths

Colbert County: 1,677 total cases/ 153 new cases in last 14 days/ 26 deaths

Franklin County: 1,791 total cases/ 128 new cases in last 14 days/ 30 deaths

