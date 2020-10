Alabama adds 477 new coronavirus cases; 140,922 cases confirmed since March

As of 3:15 p.m. Oct. 5, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 140,922 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March. That's an increase of 477 cases from Sunday.

The department says there are 67,948 presumed recoveries in the state.

The state reports the total number of hospitalizations since March 13 is 17,420. The total number of confirmed coronavirus deaths in the state is 2,417.

You can find the amount of coronavirus cases that have been confirmed in North Alabama counties, the number of cases added in the last 14 days and how many coronavirus deaths are confirmed below. You can find data for all counties in the state here.

Madison County: 8,276 total cases/ 1,009 new cases in last 14 days/ 78 deaths

Morgan County: 3,481 total cases/ 391 new cases in last 14 days/ 31 deaths

Limestone County: 2,298 total cases/ 366 new cases in last 14 days/ 22 deaths

Lawrence County: 662 total cases/ 89 new cases in last 14 days/ 26 deaths

Marshall County: 4,038 total cases/ 371 new cases in last 14 days/ 45 deaths

DeKalb County: 2,623 total cases/ 383 new cases in last 14 days/ 21 deaths

Jackson County: 1,694 total cases/ 253 new cases in last 14 days/ 12 deaths

Lauderdale County: 1,832 total cases/ 221 new cases in last 14 days/ 37 deaths

Colbert County: 1,744 total cases/ 170 new cases in last 14 days/ 26 deaths

Franklin County: 1,850 total cases/ 139 new cases in last 14 days/ 30 deaths

TAP HERE for more information on the coronavirus

The WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network is ready to track storms and keep your family safe. See it in action HERE and learn more about it HERE