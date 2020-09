Alabama adds 464 new coronavirus cases; 132,452 cases confirmed since March

As of 9 a.m. Sept. 23, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 132,452 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March. That's an increase of 464 cases from Tuesday.

The department says there are 61,232 presumed recoveries in the state.

The state reports the total number of hospitalizations since March 13 is 16,604. The total number of coronavirus deaths in the state is 2,335, an increase of 31 deaths since Tuesday.

You can find the amount of coronavirus cases for North Alabama counties, the number of cases added in the last 14 days and how many coronavirus deaths are confirmed below. You can find data for all counties in the state here.

Madison County: 7,343 total cases/ 694 new cases in last 14 days/ 71 deaths

Morgan County: 3,113 total cases/ 199 new cases in last 14 days/ 25 deaths

Limestone County: 1,965 total cases/ 240 new cases in last 14 days/ 18 deaths

Lawrence County: 586 total cases/ 76 new cases in last 14 days/ 22 deaths

Marshall County: 3,677 total cases/ 158 new cases in last 14 days/ 43 deaths

DeKalb County: 2,245 total cases/ 127 new cases in last 14 days/ 17 deaths

Jackson County: 1,467 total cases/ 137 new cases in last 14 days/ 9 deaths

Lauderdale County: 1,631 total cases/ 141 new cases in last 14 days/ 31 deaths

Colbert County: 1,593 total cases/ 101 new cases in last 14 days/ 25 deaths

Franklin County: 1,719 total cases/ 97 new cases in last 14 days/ 29 deaths

