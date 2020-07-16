Alabama adds 1,933 new coronavirus cases; total at 60,158

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, July 16, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 60,158 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March. That's an increase of 1,933 cases from Wednesday.

The department says there are 29,736 presumed recoveries in the state.

The state reports the total number of hospitalizations since March 13 is 7,378. It also confirmed 17 more coronavirus deaths, bringing the state total to 1,200.

Alabama's mandatory masking order will go into effect on Thursday at 5 p.m.

You can find the amount of coronavirus cases for North Alabama counties, the number of cases added in the last 14 days and how many coronavirus deaths are confirmed below. You can find data for all counties in the state here.

Madison County: 2,973 total cases/ 1,869 new cases in last 14 days/ 13 deaths

Morgan County: 1,516 total cases/ 496 new cases in last 14 days/ 7 deaths

Limestone County: 748 total cases/ 319 new cases in last 14 days/ 4 deaths

Lawrence County: 162 total cases/ 62 new cases in last 14 days/ 0 deaths

Marshall County: 2,206 total cases/ 584 new cases in last 14 days/ 13 deaths

DeKalb County: 1,185 total cases/ 544 new cases in last 14 days/ 7 deaths

Jackson County: 515 total cases/ 263 new cases in last 14 days/ 3 deaths

Lauderdale County: 690 total cases/ 233 new cases in last 14 days/ 7 deaths

Colbert County: 645 total cases/ 268 new cases in last 14 days/ 8 deaths

Franklin County: 979 total cases/ 116 new cases in last 14 days/ 16 deaths

TAP HERE for more information on the coronavirus