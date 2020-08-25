Clear

Alabama adds 185 new coronavirus cases; total at 110,954

Posted: Aug 25, 2020 1:04 PM
Updated: Aug 25, 2020 1:23 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 110,954 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March. That's an increase of 185 cases from Monday.

The department says there are 44,684 presumed recoveries in the state.

The state reports the total number of hospitalizations since March 13 is 13,793. The total number of coronavirus deaths in the state is 1,959, an increase of nine deaths from Monday.

The Alabama Department of Public Health provided this statement about Tuesday's update: 

"The number of cases reported on the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) dashboard today are low. ADPH has been informed that a lab providing reports to us had connectivity problems earlier today. ADPH has received some additional reports from other labs through additional files. These numbers will be reflected in tomorrow's case counts. The number of the cases reported on the dashboard are based upon the number of cases reported to ADPH by healthcare providers and laboratories. Delays in reporting by these required reporters is not within control of ADPH."

You can find the amount of coronavirus cases for North Alabama counties, the number of cases added in the last 14 days and how many coronavirus deaths are confirmed below. You can find data for all counties in the state here

Madison County: 5,926 total cases/ 457 new cases in last 14 days/ 41 deaths

Morgan County: 2,638 total cases/ 220 new cases in last 14 days/ 22 deaths

Limestone County: 1,548 total cases/ 189 new cases in last 14 days/ 14 deaths

Lawrence County: 419 total cases/ 65 new cases in last 14 days/ 5 deaths

Marshall County: 3,432 total cases/ 238 new cases in last 14 days/ 39 deaths

DeKalb County: 1,999 total cases/ 165 new cases in last 14 days/ 14 deaths

Jackson County: 1,223 total cases/ 197 new cases in last 14 days/ 5 deaths

Lauderdale County: 1,353 total cases/ 163 new cases in last 14 days/ 22 deaths

Colbert County: 1,358 total cases/ 143 new cases in last 14 days/ 19 deaths

Franklin County: 1,456 total cases/ 159 new cases in last 14 days/ 24 deaths

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 110954

Reported Deaths: 1959
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson14688285
Mobile11568244
Montgomery7463155
Unassigned594174
Madison592639
Tuscaloosa482186
Baldwin408332
Shelby365438
Marshall343639
Lee294047
Morgan262922
Etowah255137
Calhoun216823
DeKalb199614
Elmore193942
Houston175314
Walker174467
St. Clair156024
Limestone154114
Russell15072
Franklin145322
Dallas141425
Cullman138012
Colbert135019
Lauderdale133922
Autauga128622
Talladega123416
Jackson12175
Escambia119420
Dale96836
Chilton95310
Blount9466
Tallapoosa92179
Coffee9065
Clarke88710
Chambers87038
Covington82222
Butler80536
Pike7847
Marion67027
Barbour6337
Marengo61317
Lowndes58824
Bullock52713
Hale51426
Bibb5106
Winston50611
Pickens50110
Washington48413
Perry4724
Wilcox47110
Monroe4496
Randolph43911
Conecuh42511
Lawrence4115
Sumter39119
Macon37516
Crenshaw36717
Geneva3562
Cherokee3369
Clay3176
Henry3133
Choctaw31212
Fayette2706
Greene26814
Lamar2612
Cleburne1824
Coosa1123
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 144604

Reported Deaths: 1588
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby25976369
Davidson22816246
Hamilton749665
Rutherford748664
Knox585549
Williamson415727
Sumner388982
Unassigned32936
Out of TN292922
Wilson266430
Bradley235916
Montgomery233027
Sevier215411
Putnam214923
Robertson175125
Blount174415
Washington15977
Maury159311
Trousdale15926
Hamblen158018
Madison157131
Sullivan147422
Tipton133713
Hardeman117922
Bedford105714
Gibson99513
Macon88214
Loudon8793
Dyer8629
Dickson8518
Anderson8398
Fayette82010
Lake8201
Henderson7936
Bledsoe7683
Obion7575
Weakley7429
Warren7417
Carter73614
Greene73010
Jefferson7216
McMinn71720
Cumberland7098
Lawrence7038
Haywood70210
Coffee6956
Cheatham69410
Hawkins63712
Lauderdale63712
Hardin6208
Rhea6162
Monroe60810
Cocke6066
Roane5872
Carroll5166
Smith4978
McNairy4908
Marshall4724
White4357
Giles42814
Franklin4264
DeKalb4175
Henry4104
Johnson3871
Lincoln3861
Overton3601
Crockett35912
Claiborne3452
Chester3364
Hickman3311
Polk30510
Campbell3022
Marion3005
Decatur2724
Wayne2612
Grainger2491
Benton2233
Unicoi2121
Union2081
Jackson1891
Cannon1860
Morgan1841
Humphreys1553
Scott1532
Fentress1490
Grundy1422
Sequatchie1381
Meigs1342
Lewis1171
Clay1030
Perry980
Stewart890
Hancock882
Moore840
Houston730
Van Buren540
Pickett461

