Alabama adds 185 new coronavirus cases; total at 110,954

As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 110,954 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March. That's an increase of 185 cases from Monday.

The department says there are 44,684 presumed recoveries in the state.

The state reports the total number of hospitalizations since March 13 is 13,793. The total number of coronavirus deaths in the state is 1,959, an increase of nine deaths from Monday.

The Alabama Department of Public Health provided this statement about Tuesday's update:

"The number of cases reported on the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) dashboard today are low. ADPH has been informed that a lab providing reports to us had connectivity problems earlier today. ADPH has received some additional reports from other labs through additional files. These numbers will be reflected in tomorrow's case counts. The number of the cases reported on the dashboard are based upon the number of cases reported to ADPH by healthcare providers and laboratories. Delays in reporting by these required reporters is not within control of ADPH."

You can find the amount of coronavirus cases for North Alabama counties, the number of cases added in the last 14 days and how many coronavirus deaths are confirmed below. You can find data for all counties in the state here.

Madison County: 5,926 total cases/ 457 new cases in last 14 days/ 41 deaths

Morgan County: 2,638 total cases/ 220 new cases in last 14 days/ 22 deaths

Limestone County: 1,548 total cases/ 189 new cases in last 14 days/ 14 deaths

Lawrence County: 419 total cases/ 65 new cases in last 14 days/ 5 deaths

Marshall County: 3,432 total cases/ 238 new cases in last 14 days/ 39 deaths

DeKalb County: 1,999 total cases/ 165 new cases in last 14 days/ 14 deaths

Jackson County: 1,223 total cases/ 197 new cases in last 14 days/ 5 deaths

Lauderdale County: 1,353 total cases/ 163 new cases in last 14 days/ 22 deaths

Colbert County: 1,358 total cases/ 143 new cases in last 14 days/ 19 deaths

Franklin County: 1,456 total cases/ 159 new cases in last 14 days/ 24 deaths

TAP HERE for more information on the coronavirus