Alabama adds 1,304 new coronavirus cases; total at 49,892

As of 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 49,892 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March. That's an increase of 1,304 cases from Thursday.

The department says 15,120 cases have been confirmed in the last 14 days. It also says there are 25,783 presumed recoveries in the state.

The state reports 50 new hospitalizations since Thursday, bringing the total number of hospitalizations since March 13 to 3,089. It also confirmed 35 more coronavirus deaths, bringing the state total to 1,077.

You can find the amount of coronavirus cases for North Alabama counties, the number of cases added in the last 14 days and how many coronavirus deaths are confirmed below. You can find data for all counties in the state here.

Madison County: 1,983 total cases/ 1,119 new cases in last 14 days/ 9 deaths

Morgan County: 1,241 total cases/ 355 new cases in last 14 days/ 5 deaths

Limestone County: 596 total cases/ 262 new cases in last 14 days/ 3 death

Lawrence County: 121 total cases/ 36 new cases in last 14 days/ 0 deaths

Marshall County: 1,904 total cases/ 578 new cases in last 14 days/ 11 deaths

DeKalb County: 864 total cases/ 358 new cases in last 14 days/ 7 deaths

Jackson County: 402 total cases/ 206 new cases in last 14 days/ 2 deaths

Lauderdale County: 555 total cases/ 203 new cases in last 14 days/ 6 deaths

Colbert County: 481 total cases/ 148 new cases in last 14 days/ 6 deaths

Franklin County: 928 total cases/ 102 new cases in last 14 days/ 16 deaths

