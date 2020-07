Alabama adds 1,180 new coronavirus cases; total at 80,309

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 80,309 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March. That's an increase of 1,180 cases from Monday.

The department says there are 32,510 presumed recoveries in the state.

The state reports the total number of hospitalizations since March 13 is 9,694. The total number of coronavirus deaths in the state remains at 1,446.

You can find the amount of coronavirus cases for North Alabama counties, the number of cases added in the last 14 days and how many coronavirus deaths are confirmed below. You can find data for all counties in the state here.

Madison County: 4,445 total cases/ 1,716 new cases in last 14 days/ 21 deaths

Morgan County: 1,998 total cases/ 569 new cases in last 14 days/ 13 deaths

Limestone County: 1,047 total cases/ 356 new cases in last 14 days/ 10 deaths

Lawrence County: 261 total cases/ 110 new cases in last 14 days/ 0 deaths

Marshall County: 2,715 total cases/ 625 new cases in last 14 days/ 26 deaths

DeKalb County: 1,523 total cases/ 405 new cases in last 14 days/ 9 deaths

Jackson County: 669 total cases/ 197 new cases in last 14 days/ 3 deaths

Lauderdale County: 928 total cases/ 295 new cases in last 14 days/ 9 deaths

Colbert County: 931 total cases/ 349 new cases in last 14 days/ 11 deaths

Franklin County: 1,105 total cases/ 145 new cases in last 14 days/ 20 deaths

