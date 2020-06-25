Alabama adds 1,129 new coronavirus cases in one day

As of 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, there are 32,753 total cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama.

Thursday’s number increased 1,129 cases from Wednesday’s 31,624 cases. That’s according to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s dashboard for coronavirus data.

At the same time on Thursday, there are 880 coronavirus deaths confirmed in the state, and 18,866 presumed recoveries.

There have been 9,631 new coronavirus cases confirmed in the last 14 days.

TAP HERE for more information on the coronavirus