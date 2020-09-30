Alabama adds 1,015 new coronavirus cases; 137,564 cases confirmed since March

As of 8:55 a.m. Sept. 30, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 137,564 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March. That's an increase of 1,015 cases from Tuesday.

The department says there are 64,583 presumed recoveries in the state.

The state reports the total number of hospitalizations since March 13 is 17,182. The total number of confirmed coronavirus deaths in the state is 2,399, an increase of 21 from Tuesday.

You can find the amount of coronavirus cases that have been confirmed in North Alabama counties, the number of cases added in the last 14 days and how many coronavirus deaths are confirmed below. You can find data for all counties in the state here.

Madison County: 8,005 total cases/ 1,049 new cases in last 14 days/ 80 deaths

Morgan County: 3,349 total cases/ 353 new cases in last 14 days/ 29 deaths

Limestone County: 2,157 total cases/ 312 new cases in last 14 days/ 20 deaths

Lawrence County: 636 total cases/ 85 new cases in last 14 days/ 25 deaths

Marshall County: 3,983 total cases/ 419 new cases in last 14 days/ 45 deaths

DeKalb County: 2,461 total cases/ 295 new cases in last 14 days/ 21 deaths

Jackson County: 1,611 total cases/ 239 new cases in last 14 days/ 12 deaths

Lauderdale County: 1,759 total cases/ 207 new cases in last 14 days/ 34 deaths

Colbert County: 1,684 total cases/ 158 new cases in last 14 days/ 26 deaths

Franklin County: 1,794 total cases/ 124 new cases in last 14 days/ 30 deaths

