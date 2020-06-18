Alabama added to Kansas travel quarantine list as coronavirus cases surge 

Alabama, along with three other states seeing a spike in coronavirus cases, is on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s travel quarantine list.

People who have traveled to Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Maryland or a foreign country are asked to quarantine at home for 14 days, starting from the day they arrive in Kansas. This also applies to people who have been on a cruise ship or river cruise.

The health department updated the list on June 17. It will update or review it again on July 1.

As of 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, there are 27,796 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama. Thursday’s number is an increase of 882 cases from Wednesday’s 26,914.

