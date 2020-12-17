Alabama U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers tests positive for coronavirus

Alabama U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers says he tested positive for coronavirus Thursday morning.

He tweeted “I immediately consulted with the Office of the Attending Physician and am currently self-isolating. I am experiencing mild symptoms but otherwise I am in good spirits and looking forward to getting back to work soon.”

Rogers represents Alabama’s 3rd congressional district, which consists of Calhoun, Chambers, Clay, Cleburne, Lee, Macon, Randolph, Russell, St. Clair, Talladega and Tallapoosa counties, along with parts of Cherokee and Montgomery counties.