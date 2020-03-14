Clear

Alabama Supreme Court suspends many court proceedings during coronavirus emergency period

There are several exceptions

Posted: Mar 14, 2020 2:20 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Alabama Supreme Court has ordered that many court proceedings be suspended from March 16 through April 16 as part of its response to the State of Emergency issued for coronavirus.

Some exceptions to this include proceedings necessary to protect constitutional rights of criminal defendants, including bond- related matters and plea agreements for incarcerated individuals; civil and criminal jury trials that are in progress as of March 13; proceedings related to protection from abuse; proceedings related to emergency child custody and protection orders and more.

See all the exceptions and read the entire order below

