Alabama Supreme Court extends its state of emergency through May 15

The Alabama Supreme Court on Thursday extended its state of emergency for the Judicial Branch of the State of Alabama through May 15.
This applies to all administrative orders issued by the court that relate to the coronavirus pandemic. However, effective May 1, officials in appellate courts, circuit courts, district courts, juvenile courts, municipal courts and probate courts may prepare their offices and courtrooms for in-person proceedings. They also are allowed to direct “non-vulnerable” employees to return to work in person.
Trial courts will continue to conduct hearings by teleconference and video conference. Clerks there are also directed to limit in-person contact. Jury trials remain suspended, and no jury summons are to be issued before July 1.
