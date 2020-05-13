Alabama Supreme Court delays jury trials until September as part of coronavirus fight

The Alabama Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered that all jury trials be suspended until Sept. 14 as the state combats coronavirus.
The same order allows in-person hearings in the courts to start back on May 15, as long as a presiding court judge believes the safety and well-being of court personnel can be maintained.
The court also gives those presiding court judges the power to restrict in-person hearings beyond May 15, but not past Aug. 15. To do so, those judges must submit a written order to the Chief Justice.
Read the full order below:
