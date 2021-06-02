Alabama Public Health Department wants to see more people vaccinated very soon

In Alabama, we now have more than 1.6-million people who are fully vaccinated from the coronavirus.

As President Biden announced Wednesday, he wants 70% of Americans to get the COVID shot by July 4th.

WAAY-31 spoke with the assistant public health officer of Alabama on how we're doing so far, and what we can do to be even better.

"We absolutely cannot give up on Alabama in terms of reaching higher percentages of people vaccinated," said Dr. Karen Landers.

Dr. Karen Landers is the assistant public health officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health.

She told us Alabama still lags far behind when it comes to people who are fully vaccinated compared to other states.

She says she knows people are still hesitant, especially with the health concerns that have been coming out.

But, Landers says there's not much to fear.

"We have a lot more data in terms of safety with the vaccine and in Alabama looks very good," she said.

Dr. Landers says the good outweighs the bad when it comes to the vaccine and without it, if you're infected with COVID, you could die.

Just in the last week, Dr. Landers says 36 people died from COVID.

By getting the vaccine, you could save your life and others around you, but Landers is thankful we're slowly coming around the corner.

"Our numbers and cases are down, our hospitalizations are down and lower than they have ever been in over year but we are not through this pandemic yet," she said.

You can get a vaccine at various places like hospitals and local pharmacies like CVS.

Dr. Landers says if you're able, do your part and join the fight against this deadly virus.

We've seen other states offer incentives such as placing people in a lottery to win money in Ohio.

In Alabama, Landers says some local businesses have offered incentives, but now we're seeing some bigger chains like CVS say you could win one of more than 1,000 prizes.

Landers agrees that these are helping and hope to see even more places encourage people to be vaccinated