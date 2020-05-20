Alabama Parole Board resumes hearings after 2-month pause

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles denied release to 90% of the inmates up for consideration during its first hearing following a monthslong suspension amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The board said in a statement that it voted to deny parole to 20 out of 22 inmates reviewed on Tuesday. The board had suspended hearings in March, and some had complained that the moratorium could lead to an increase in the state’s already overcrowded prison system, where inmates could also be at risk of contracting the new coronavirus.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama cited the virus’ spread in a release Tuesday, calling the number of denials "irresponsible."