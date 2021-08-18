Alabama Nursing Home Association on new federal COVID vaccination requirement for employees

The Alabama Nursing Home Association says it's waiting for more information regarding the federal COVID-19 vaccination requirement for nursing home employees.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced that nursing homes across the country are at risk of losing their Medicare and Medicaid funds if their staff does not get the shot. The president says the new requirement could drop cases among nursing home residents by 30 percent!

"If you visit, work or live in a nursing home, you should not be at a higher risk of getting COVID from unvaccinated employees," President Biden said.

The Alabama Nursing Home Association says they've worked to educate every staff and resident at their nursing homes to get the COVID vaccine.

Spokesperson John Matson adds that once they have all the information, they will start working with nursing homes across the state to implement the requirement.

"We think this is the best way that we can eradicate COVID19 from our buildings is having as many residents and staff as possible vaccinated," Marson said.

Right now, nearly 52% of nursing home employees in Alabama are fully vaccinated while 81% of nursing home residents are also fully vaccinated.