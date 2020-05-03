Alabama National Guard to hold flyovers across the state as a thank you to health care workers, essential employees

With women and men in the health care industry working daily to fight against the coronavirus, several individuals and organizations have been finding ways to show their appreciation.

On Tuesday, May 5, the Alabama National Guard (ANG) will honor health care workers in the state with a series of flyovers around Alabama.

Tentative flyover schedule: 187th Fighter Wing Auburn: 12:00 p.m. -- 12:15 p.m. Tuskegee: 12:00 p.m. – 12:15 p.m. Montgomery: 12:00 p.m. – 12:15 p.m. Tuscaloosa: 12:00 p.m. – 12:15 p.m. Decatur: 12:15 p.m. – 12:25 p.m. Mobile: 12:10 p.m. – 12:20 p.m. Dothan: 12:30 p.m. – 12:40 p.m.

117th Air Refueling Wing Huntsville Hospital 12:45 p.m. St. Vincent's East 1:07 p.m. St. Vincent's 1:10 p.m. UAB 1:10 p.m. Princeton 1:10 p.m. Shelby 1:16 p.m. Grandview 1:23 p.m. Brookwood 1:23 p.m. UAB Highlands 1:24 p.m.



Aircraft from the 187th Fighter Wing based out of Dannelly Field in Montgomery and the 117th Air Refueling Wing based out of Birmingham will take to the skies.

According to their official Facebook pages, a KC-135R Stratotanker aircraft from the 117th Air Refueling Wing will fly over hospitals in Huntsville and Birmingham. The Red Tail F-16s that are part of the 187th Fighter Wing will make their way over Decatur Morgan Hospital on Tuesday as well.

Lt. Col. Mike Adams said it's an honor to get to show their appreciation.

"We enjoy tremendous support as military service members, this is our chance to return that and say thank you. Again, we are committed to showing our appreciation to those who are now taking the lead in this fight. And again, this gives us a chance to do that," he said.

The flyovers may be delayded or postponed due to weather, air traffic or maintenance, the ANG said. They encourage those watching the flyovers to continue to maintain social distancing guidelines.