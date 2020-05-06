Alabama National Guard reschedules flyovers to thank frontline workers in Madison, Morgan counties

The Alabama National Guard announced Wednesday that it has scheduled another flyover in Madison and Morgan counties to thank workers on the frontline battling coronavirus.

A KC-135R Stratotanker aircraft from the 117th Air Refueling Wing will fly over hospitals in the area on Thursday.

These are the approximate times and locations for the flyovers:

Decatur Morgan – 10:30 a.m.

Madison – 10:33 a.m.

Huntsville Downtown – 10:38 a.m.

Crestwood Medical – 10:39 a.m.

The flyover may be delayed or postponed due to weather, air traffic or maintenance. Officials say the scheduled flyover on Tuesday was not possible due to the low ceiling and high obstacles in the area.