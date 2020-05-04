The Alabama National Guard is taking to the skies Tuesday to say thanks to all the state’s health care workers on the frontlines of the fight against coronavirus.
The jets from the 117th Air Refueling Wing and 187th Fighter Wing will fly throughout Alabama, with two events over hospitals in North Alabama.
They are:
Decatur Morgan Hospital: 12:15 to 12:25 p.m.
Huntsville Hospital: 12:45 p.m.
See more details in the maps below
Related Content
- Alabama National Guard jets set ‘Thank You’ fly-overs for Huntsville, Decatur coronavirus fighters
- Alabama National Guard helping nursing homes during coronavirus pandemic
- Alabama National Guard disinfecting nursing homes during coronavirus crisis
- Alabama National Guard: We are not being mobilized
- Huntsville Havoc season suspended over coronavirus concerns
- Alabama National Guard to hold flyovers as thank you to healthcare workers, essential employees
- Decatur, Morgan County officials discuss coronavirus response
- Morgan County, Decatur officials discuss coronavirus response
- President Trump works to steady nation over coronavirus pandemic
Scroll for more content...