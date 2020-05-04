Alabama National Guard jets set ‘Thank You’ fly-overs for Huntsville, Decatur coronavirus fighters

The Alabama National Guard is taking to the skies Tuesday to say thanks to all the state’s health care workers on the frontlines of the fight against coronavirus.

The jets from the 117th Air Refueling Wing and 187th Fighter Wing will fly throughout Alabama, with two events over hospitals in North Alabama.

They are:

Decatur Morgan Hospital: 12:15 to 12:25 p.m.

Huntsville Hospital: 12:45 p.m.

See more details in the maps below