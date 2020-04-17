Alabama National Guard helping nursing homes during coronavirus pandemic

The Alabama National Guard is helping nursing homes in the state during the coronavirus pandemic.
The National Guard will disinfect nursing homes that have coronavirus-positive residents and employees. They will also work with employees on the use of personal protective equipment.
The Alabama Department of Public Health says resources and need will dictate the amount of missions the National Guard performs. The service will continue throughout the pandemic.
The Alabama National Guard under the leadership of Gov. Kay Ivey will assist designated nursing homes in the state response to the #COVID19 pandemic. Read our full #NewsRelease at https://t.co/yOu34DrjsW. #coronavirus #PressRelease pic.twitter.com/OBSpgm614g
— Alabama Public Health (@ALPublicHealth) April 17, 2020
