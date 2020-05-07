Alabama National Guard flyover for frontline workers a success in Huntsville

Hundreds of people across North Alabama got the chance to watch the Alabama National Guard fly over several hospitals to show thanks to the frontline workers.

"I just want to say thank you for everything you do and just keep on going through this hard time and keep us going," said Mike Honcho.

Thursday's flyover was a redo after heavy cloud cover disrupted plans on Tuesday.

WAAY 31 spoke with people about what this effort means to them.

People across North Alabama finally got to hear the sound of the Alabama National Guard flying over.

The plane flew over 4 different hospitals... which is something many people were looking forward to.

"In the darkest of times, I think this is a good way to organize things and give us a little hope," said Dr. Pavan Panchavati with the Madison - Huntsville Hospital.

We watched the flyover from Huntsville Hospital and there wasn't a huge round of applause, but people told us they're glad to see a thank you to everyone fighting the virus.

"Reiterate the appreciation for what we feel for the work they're doing and being able to come out day after day not knowing what they're going into and what it's going to be like," said Thomas Morris, who was there to support.

The jet flew over Downton Huntsville, the city of Madison, Crestwood Hospital and Decatur-Morgan Hospital.

It's something hospital employees told us they take to heart...and say it came at the perfect time.

"We're in the front lines and this is nursing week so it's a good thing to do. It gives a lot of hope. You see the parking deck is full of people," said Panchavati.

Whether it's the meals provided, the flyover or just a simple thank you card, the staff has this to say to you:

"All that's been overwhelming support and we appreciate it so much and it's really done a lot for the morale of the staff that are working so hard at the bedsides taking care of patients," said Brian Vest.