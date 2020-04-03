Alabama National Guard: We are not being mobilized

The Alabama National Guard issued this news release on Friday:

A graphic is making the rounds on social media claiming that the Department of Homeland Security is preparing to mobilize the National Guard.

This information is categorically false. The Department of Homeland Security does not have the authority to mobilize the National Guard as described in the graphic. Additionally, there is no discussion of a nationwide quarantine.

You may see Alabama National Guard Soldiers and Airmen working in your communities. The National Guard remains under the control of the state governors, supporting communities and neighbors in a variety of ways – most importantly focused on supporting community based testing sites, creating additional medical capacity, and providing logistical support to include transportation and distribution of medical supplies and food.

Alabama National Guard men and women live, work and raise families in the communities they serve. It truly is neighbors helping neighbors. Any help you can provide in dispelling unfounded rumors would be helpful to us all as we battle COVID-19 together.