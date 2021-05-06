Alabama NAACP offering $1,000 for getting vaccinated against coronavirus

The Alabama NAACP wants to give one lucky Alabamian $1,000 for getting vaccinated against coronavirus.

As a way to encourage people between the ages of 18 and 40 years old, the organization is sponsoring a contest where one fully vaccinated Alabamian will win $1,000 in cash.

The last day of the contest is June 21, 2021, and you must be fully vaccinated by that date to be eligible. People vaccinated before May 1, 2021 are ineligible.

Alabama NAACP employees, Executive Committee Members, Branch Presidents and their family members are ineligible to participate.