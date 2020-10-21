Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth tests positive for coronavirus

Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth announced Wednesday afternoon that he’s tested positive for coronavirus.

In his announcement on Twitter, Ainsworth said he was tested after being notified that a member of his Sunday school church group tested positive.

“Because I follow social distancing rules and wear a mask both in church and in my daily interactions, the positive result shows that even those that are the most cautious can be at risk,” he said in a statement.

Ainsworth said he is currently not experiencing any symptoms. He said he will quarantine and seek follow-up tests before resuming public activities.

