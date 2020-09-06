Alabama Labor Day Cup goes on during a pandemic

More than 70 youth soccer teams from across the south east traveled to Decatur this weekend for the 3rd annual Alabama Labor Day Cup, even amist a pandemic.

WAAY 31 went to the tournament at the Jack Allen Recreation Complex and learned about safety precautions in place to keep both the athletes and their families safe.

WAAY 31 saw about 50% of people following the CDC guidelines by social distancing and masking. Everyone we spoke with said they were comfortable with all the safety measures. To even attend the tournament, everyone had a prescreening for coronavirus symptoms.

“I’m so thankful for that, especially the parents that have preexisting conditions, as myself, it makes me feel real assured that things will be okay," said Geshia Moore.

Moore came from Madison, Ala. to watch her son play in the Alabama Labor Day Cup.

Premier Soccer Services hosted the tournament, but the organization increased safety measures this year to ensure the tournament could go on. It changed the time in between each game from 15 minutes, to 40. This allowed enough time to sanitize the benches and allow the teams to leave the field without crowding.

Each game had a staggard start so once games were over, there weren't too many people in the parking lot at once.

One father told WAAY 31 the staff reminded people to follow CDC guidelines, but it was ultimately up to the parents.

“We’re pretty much asked to put our masks on when we’re around people and stuff like that," said Sack Thammavongsa. "We try to take all the precautions and stuff, if we’re surrounded by people we put our masks on and try to stay isolated.”

The facility has 15 fields, so there was plenty of space for people to spread out.

"This place is massive, so everyone is allowed to have the distancing between one another to feel safe,” said Moore.

Parents told WAAY 31 they didn't mind wearing masks and social distancing as long as the tournament could go on since events like this one provide a sense of normalcy.