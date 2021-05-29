Alabama Jubilee Festival almost a no-go due to weather issues

Last year it was COVID-19 and this year it is Mother Nature.

The Alabama hot air balloon Jubilee had a windy start.

Because of cloud coverage and the wind, crews couldn't get balloons up in the air.

WAAY-31 spoke with families who still came out despite the cooler weather and were happy to still see somewhat a show.

**nat sound of fire and air going into balloon**

You'd normally hear this sound multiple times as hundreds of hot air balloons would be up and away.

But the wind just wasn't a friend Saturday evening.

"I wanted to ride a hot air balloon," Lathan Wallace.

Pilots weren't able to get balloons in the air since it was too windy and cloudy.

But hundreds of people came out to enjoy a family fun event.

"We've been ready to bust out, get back to normal and have a chance to do all these fun things that we didn't get to last year after being cooped up for a whole year," said one mom.

At jubilee, not only do you get to see cool balloons...there's also nothing but green space to fly kites, eat local food and enjoy family and friends.

But the fascination... "The red and black one,"said one kid, of seeing the balloons, even on the ground, made most poeple happy.

Crews said they wanted to get a few up to at least show them off.

"I'm excited to be out here. Looking forward to seeing the different balloons. This is our first time seeing balloons live and in action," said Kevin Calma.

One of the pilots says they're still excited to be here, because at Jubilee, there's something here for everybody.

"Climb onto bouncy houses and slides," said Charlie West.

While all the hot air balloons didn't get to go up in the air Saturday evening, the festivities do continue Sunday and will last until 9:30 p.m.