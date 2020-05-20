Alabama Health Officer says coronavirus numbers are ‘not as good as we could hope for’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris says the trend in coronavirus numbers depends on which part of the state you are looking at.

Harris said the state is continuing to experience outbreaks. He said Butler, Mobile, Marshall and Franklin counties have outbreaks.

Harris urged people to continue to take precautions.

The current health order will expire Friday. The governor is expected to announce sometime this week whether that will be lifted or continue.