Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issues new Safer Apart order for coronavirus prevention

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issues on Wednesday announced a new Safer Apart order for coronavirus prevention that will go into effect at 5 p.m. Friday.

This coincides with the end of the current mask-wearing mandate in Alabama.

In part, the new order includes a recommendation that people continue wearing masks, as well as:

Maintaining six feet of separation from persons of different households

Staying home if sick

Washing hands frequently with soap and water or hand sanitizer, especially after touching frequently used items or surfaces

Refraining from touching one’s face

Sneezing or coughing into a tissue, or the inside of one’s elbow

Disinfecting frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible.

See the complete order below: